Fountain Central High School is the proud recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation. Grant monies will be used to support the Academic Awards Banquet.
According to Lisa Jones, Guidance Director at FCHS, “Nearly 150 students are given awards for academic excellence in many areas throughout the year; however, our primary focus is academic attainment. It is our goal that the recognition bestowed at this banquet will motivate and encourage students to continue striving toward excellence in their future educational endeavors. Grant monies will help fund the various awards, such as, academic jackets, medallions, chevrons, senior honor blankets and complimentary meals.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “The Academic Banquet has distinguished itself as being a great opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of students in in the classroom. It’s a pleasure for the Foundation to be associated with young people who are working hard and making some wise choices in these areas of the academic arena.”
Grant monies are made available by the Community Fund at the Foundation. This fund is made available by Southeast Fountain County citizens who want to help worthwhile projects and programs succeed. Many donations also come in from former area citizens who have moved away, found success and now want to give back to their hometown community. It is because of the generosity of people like these that this grant is made possible.
Donations for ongoing grantmaking efforts may be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, ATTN: Community Fund, PO Box 95, Veedersburg, IN 47987.
Southeast County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1998 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Southeast Fountain County.