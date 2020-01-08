The Western Indiana Community Foundation (Fountain County) is pleased to announce that it has met the $500,000 challenge goal offered by the Lilly Endowment Inc.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation stated, “It’s remarkable that only 15 months ago the Lilly Endowment challenged the Community Foundation to raise $250,000 in donations to be used for unrestricted purposes. Unrestricted donations are used for competitive grantmaking in our Fountain County communities. If we reached the $250,000 goal they would match it $2 for $1, or in other words, with an additional $500,000. Not only was the goal met in 15 short months, but it was completed one year earlier than expected.”
White went on the say, “Every donated dollar makes a huge difference and stays right here in Fountain County. This $750,000 will allow the Community Foundation to award an additional $30,000 to $$37,500 per year, for perpetuity, which is vital to our efforts to strengthen Fountain County and fund opportunities which benefit our citizens. We appreciate the generosity of those who care about their county and gave to this campaign.”
Lastly, White said, “I welcome the opportunity to visit with Fountain County civic and service clubs, faith-based groups, non-profit organizations and others in 2020 to share the good work that is being done through the Community Foundation.”