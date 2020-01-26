The Attica, Covington and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations recently teamed up to award a $8,425 grant to the Shawnee Learning Center (Child-Adult Resource Services) to remodel its 40- year old restrooms.
According to Jill Pastore, Community Outreach Coordinator, “the Shawnee Center serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We offer day services which provide supports for individuals to develop and practice daily living skills, practical skills and social skills.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “It’s always a pleasure for the Foundation to work with the Learning Center. This time, we are assisting them in remodeling client restrooms which are over 40- years old which will include removal of flooring, vanity/sinks, toilets and stalls; and installation of new stalls, toilets, wall mount sinks, drains and new flooring.
Donations may be made directly to the Shawnee Learning Center thru the Community Foundation online at www.wicf-inc.org or to Western Indiana Community Foundation, ATTN: Shawnee Center Fund, PO Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.