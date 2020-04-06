Community Action Program, Inc. of Western Indiana will have its 54th annual meeting April 17 via conference call.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m., EST.
One may join the meeting by calling 1-425-436-6336, access code 483490#.
Muff Rennick, Executive Director, announces the following officers will be installed at the meeting: President, Steve Brier of Warren County; Vice-President, Carolyn Kilby of Parke County; Secretary, Laurie Kiger of Fountain County, Treasurer, Oren Sutherlin of Vermillion County. At large members include Linda Klemme of Benton County, Debbie Threlkeld of Montgomery County and Jean Akers of Warren County.