A local philanthropic organization is planning its annual golf outing.
The Coffeenians Inc., has used the golf outing to raise funds for their many community projects.
This is the 21st year for the Coffeenians Golf Classic, which will be at Rivercrest Golf Club in Covington at 8:30 a.m. EST/7:30 a.m. CST Aug. 29.
The event is limited to 26 teams with a shotgun start.
The formate will include a scramble — four ball/shotgun start/Peoria Handicap. The entry fee includes lunch There will be beverage cars available on the course.
Sara Wheeler and Juli Root are chairing the event. Wheeler said the golf classic started in memory of a Coffeenian who was killed along with her husband in an airplane accident several years ago.
The organization has many events throughout the year, but some have had to be scaled back or canceled due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
The golf outing is going to be the biggest fundraiser of the year, she said.
Wheeler said they have had good support from the business community and others who have made donations to sponsor holes or other aspects of the event.
Organizers have also tried to come up with as many ways as possible to allow for golfers of all levels to take part, she said.
So far the turnout has been really good, she said, with 15 foursomes signed up as of this writing.
There’s still time to register. Those who want to participate may contact Wheeler at 765-366-6609 or email her at wheeler1200@sbcglobal.net, or Root at 217-304-5872 or email at julisjava@yahoo.com.