In the midst of the corona virus uncertainty, everything changing day to day and even moment to moment, I keep hearing these words that were spoken to my heart as I was praying last week: You can be controlled by your way of thinking out of fear or you can control your way of thinking out of faith, according to Paula K. Copenhaver, Fountain County clerk.
This is unprecedented times we are living through in the midst of a big election year. The Indiana Election Commission (IEC) met on March 25th and has decided to postpone the Indiana Primary Election from May 5th to June 2nd. As of now, everything will remain with the same options to vote as normal. All deadlines are pushed back to comply with Indiana Code before election day. The option to request an Absentee Ballot is now available to everyone without meeting the specific requirement to request a ballot by mail for the primary election. If a voter would prefer the option to vote by mail they would need to complete, sign, and return an ABS Application to Vote by Mail to Fountain County Clerk, PO Box 183, Covington, IN 47932. The application may be obtained online at: www.fountainco.net, click on “Clerk” then “Elections – Voter Registration” then “ABS Application to Vote by Mail”. An application may also be mailed to the voter at their request by calling my office at (765) 793-6230. The deadline to receive an application in the clerk’s office to vote by mail is May 21st by 11:59 pm.
*Here are some updated deadlines and important dates:
May 4th – Voter Registration closes at the end of business day (4:00 pm EST) in County Clerk’s Office.
May 5th – First day a voter may vote an absentee ballot in the office of the Circuit Court Clerk.
May 21st – Deadline for the Circuit Court Clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail. Applications may be submitted to the clerk’s office in person, by mail, fax, or email (clerk@fountainco.net).
May 23rd and May 30th – Early Voting in person at the Courthouse and Attica City Building from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
June 2nd – PRIMARY ELECTION DAY – Vote Centers open at 6:00 am and close at 6:00 pm. Vote Centers are located in Attica, Covington, Kingman, Hillsboro, and Veedersburg.
June 16th – Voter Registration opens.
The IEC is set to meet again on April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to consider the methods and procedures necessary to implement a vote by mail election for the primary election that has been postponed by Section 1 of IEC Order No. 2020-37 should the public health disaster emergency necessitate such a change in election procedures. The Fountain County Election Board is monitoring the situation and will post an update as information is available.
At this time the plan is to conduct the Fountain County Primary with all of the normal available options to vote as we have utilized in recent elections. Of course, we will use precautions and expect anyone casting a ballot, whether in person or by mail to use precautions, as well. This is a very serious situation in unprecedented times and so is our constitutional freedom to remain free by exercising our right to vote. Now more than ever I feel it is important to comply with guidelines as set forth and to use good judgment. United we do stand. Divided we will fall. There has never been a greater time to pray and trust God than today.
If anyone has any questions, suggestions, or comments please feel free to call my office (765) 793-6230 during normal business hours Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.