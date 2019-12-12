Giving is going around Attica.
The First United Methodist Church Thrift Store has given back to Attica students.
Sharon Crain, one of the volunteers at the thrift store, was watching television with Ed Kinderman, another volunteer, and they developed a plan to give to students.
She said she called up the schools and was told what students could really use was help paying off their lunch balances.
As if Dec. 3 all active student accounts with a negative balance if $10 or more for the elementary school was $675 and junior/senior high school $575, she was told, and the store decided to round up to $1,500 to cover the rest of the year.
“We don’t want any of our kids to go hungry,” Crain said. “We’ve been blessed with the community supporting the thrift store. We want to give back.”
Shari Hardman, superintendent of Attica Consolidated School Corporation, said, “We are very appreciative of Sharon Crain and the Attica First United Methodist Church Thrift Store for reaching out to the school and offering their support to our students and their families this time of year in helping pay off some of the negative lunch balances.
“This time of year can be very stressful for families financially and this extra help will go along way for our students and relieve some of the stress on families.”
She explained that the need is always there and “As a school we have tried to be more cognizant of our lunch balances and reach out to families to offer support when we see a negative lunch balance continuing to rise. Often times support can be provided through the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program but not always are people aware of the program or how to get qualified for the program. ACSC Deputy Treasurer Chris Goris has been instrumental in helping families get qualified for the school lunch program as well as help keep track of student balances so support can be offered before a balance gets too high to where parents aren’t able to pay them off.”
There’s been others who have given to the school to also help make sure students aren’t left without food.
Dusty Goodwin, elementary school principal, said American Legion Post 3318 also donated.
“Post 3318 donated $1,200 this week as well to help pay off lunch balances. Clint Slinker was the gentleman that presented me with the check. It was a nice surprise and the money will be put to good use helping parents pay down their children’s lunch accounts.”
The excess money can go into an account to help in the future.
The thrift store is at 201 E. Jackson, and to learn more about the store contact Crain at 765-585-6130.
The store is open 2-5 p.m Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays. Items are sold at a very discounted rate, and the money generated is given back to organizations to help in the community, Crain said.
The thrift store, she said, receives ample donations, but wouldn’t turn away more. She said something the thrift store needs is more volunteers to help, as she said there’s four consistent volunteers with the aid of a few other who help when they can.
She said there’s more the thrift store plans on doing for the school. For example, the plan is to find clothes the school can keep on hand for the kids who need something extra during the year.
“And,” Crain said, “if there are any families with kids who need help, call me.
“We want them to know the church is there to help.”