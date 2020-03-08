Phil DeSutter, the husband of the late Christy DeSutter, has established the Christy DeSutter Cancer Fund for the benefit of worthy programs, projects and activities in Fountain County that promote the awareness, early detection and prevention of cancer.
Christy passed away prematurely in late 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer that began in 1995. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Evelyn (Cunningham) Krout. She married Phi DeSutter in 1981. Christy was the mother of Megan (Gery) Munson and Melissa (Derek) Dismore; grandmother of Audrey Munson, Jackson Munson and Gage Dismore; sister to Kenneth (Penny) Krout, Bradley (Terri) Krout and the late Tamela Lyons; and the aunt to several nieces and nephews.
All donations to the Christy DeSutter Cancer Fund are invested and a portion of the earnings each year will be utilized to assist in: providing workshops, presentations, seminars and special events associated with the awareness, early detection and prevention of cancer; collaborations with health departments, hospitals and wellness clinics; publicity efforts such as promotional brochures, videos and activities associated with: Cancer Week, Immunization Drives, Eat Healthy & Get Active, Be Safe in the Sun, Stay Away from Tobacco, Family Medical History and Get Regular Cancer Screenings; provide support to non-profit organizations that can assist in providing services to cancer patients (transportation, hair products – wigs, turbans, scarfs, mastectomy products, etc.); and other awareness, early detection and prevention of cancer activities not mentioned above.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “I have a front row seat to visit with families who have met sorrow and tragedy at their door step much too soon. However, it’s a blessings to see the desires of individuals who have been hit hard, want to pay it forward and to do much good as a result of the heartache that has reached them. They are planting trees under whose shade they may never sit.”
Every donated dollar makes a huge difference and will stay right here in Fountain County and will be used to keep Christy’s memory alive for future generations. Donations to the Christy DeSutter Cancer Fund may be made online at: www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, ATTN: Christy DeSutter Cancer Fund, PO Box 95, Veedersburg, IN 47987.