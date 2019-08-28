The Warren County Farm Bureau annual meeting had a special guest in Dr. John Newton, the chief economic advisor for the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Newton has represented farmers in a variety of capacities. From 2004 to 2014 he worked for the USDA as an agricultural economist working on issues related to commodity risk management and marketing. While serving in this role, he had the opportunity to work as a fellow on the United States Senate Agriculture Committee.
After serving with the USDA, Newton served as a faculty at the University of Illinois, where he led efforts on an award-winning USDA-sponsored Farm Bill tools project.
During the annual meeting hosted at the West Lebanon Christian Church, Newton discussed the agricultural deficits that have been experienced since tariffs with China have been put in place.
"Currently, [President] Trump is trying to shake things up, with using tariffs as a bargaining tool for trading goods with China," Newton explained. "Now, our China imports are down 13 percent."
When trade deals become heated, many countries retaliate against those countries against agriculture products, he continued.
Soybeans are a year-round export for the United States, and because of the tariffs, Indiana is experiencing a 39 percent decrease in export demands as a result of the tariffs with China.
"While the excess soybeans are being purchased now, it will continue to be a problem until the trade deals and tariffs are settled, restoring the supply chains where they are constantly in demand," Newton stated.
That's where it becomes a challenge to adjust crop planting and yields, and crop insurances and subsidies come into a plan for helping the structure of the family farm continue to exist; scheduling cover crops when soybeans can't be planted according to the tariffs and the previous season's yields.
Newton also reported that the trade deals are beginning to affect farm financing as Wells Fargo has backed out of making loans to farm debt, and Chapter 12 bankruptcy is designed to make it less difficult for those farm families who are feeling caught in the strain of crops and yields and financing and refinancing, trying to preserve their family heritage.
United States has a open free-trade agreement with six countries while New Zealand has a free trade agreement with 37 countries.
As Newton wrapped up his presentation he encouraged the Warren County Farm Bureau families to become familiar with the website: MarketIntel with the URL www.fb.org/marketintel One of the tools connected to the American Farm Bureau Federation website.