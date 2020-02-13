On Feb 8 Lyle Chatt celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends from Maryland, Ohio, Texas and locally.
She was born Feb. 9, 1930, at home in Veedersburg. Chatt was the eighth child of nine born to Tom and Mabel Chatt. At age 2 her family moved to the home she now resides in Hillsboro where she said her life has been good with no regrets.
Chatt’s childhood memories include playing in Indian Town north of Hillsboro near the spring, watching steam powered thrashing near the elevator, and being baptized in the creek.
Chatt said, “I’ve outlived my school, my church, and the hospital”, in reference to Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro Christian Reformed Church, and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville, Illinois.
She entered the St. Elizabeth nursing school out of high school thanks to her dad working out with the nuns. Chatt worked her entire career the nightshift at St. Elizabeth in the newborn nursery. She said, “I fought for the babies, all of them. Every baby deserves to be loved.”
Her nephew, Jim Chatt, shared, “Lyle was born to be a nurse. She knitted hundreds of baby blankets for the infants at St. Elizabeth hospital and she continued that tradition all these years since retiring. She’s always giving and looking out for others even at 90.”
Chatt meets with former St. E colleagues, their spouses and children and new retirees for monthly lunches in Danville. “Those 42 years of nursing was my life,” according to Chatt.