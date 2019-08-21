(Covington) Silver Island Cemetery Association, in southern Fountain County, is the proud recipient of at $5,327 grant from the Covington Community Foundation for a new mower to help maintain the 1832 pioneer cemetery which is the final resting place of over 500 interments.
Lynnette McMahan, President of the Silver Island Board of Trustees says, “We are an active as well as historical cemetery. Most of our stones have been recorded to local libraries and genealogical societies. Also, much of the burial information is available worldwide through Findagrave.com for historians and genealogists.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with such an active group of volunteers. We wish them well in all their endeavors.”
Donations to the Silver Island Association Cemetery Fund can be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to Covington Community Foundation, ATTN: Silver Island Association Cemetery Fund, PO Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.