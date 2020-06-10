The six members of Crescent City Grade School's 8th grade graduating class were honored with a golf cart parade Sunday afternoon. The parade, led by all the vehicles of the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District, began and ended at Crescent-Iroquois High School, with a stop at CCGS where Jody Munsterman played “Pomp and Circumstance” on the piano, and family and friends could take photos.
A special member of the parade was Liz Martin, who recently retired as ELA/social studies teacher for the CCGS junior high. Her golf cart, the first in the parade, was driven by Lynne Culkin.
Members of the graduating class are: Jenny Twiggs, daughter of Kristal Twiggs of Centralia and Ryan and Elizabeth Maxfield of Crescent City; Haven Meyer, daughter of Hanns and Ginger Meyer, rural Watseka; Gavin Krumpe, son of Dan and Linette Krumpe of Crescent City; Blake Ritzma, son of Dylan and Jennifer Hendry, Crescent City; Nate Massey, son of Craig and Julie Massey, rural Watseka; and Clay Smith, son of Jason and Darcey Smith, rural Watseka; and
Each year, there are three awards presented to select members of the graduating class. For the Class of 2020, the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence and the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Award were presented to Haven Meyer. The Presidential Award is given to the 8th grader with the highest grade point average during their 4th-8th grade years, and the DAR award is presented to the student who is outstanding in American History. The DAR award, based on grade point average, is presented by the Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Watseka chapter.
The American Citizenship Award is presented to the 8th grader who makes a positive contribution to the school and the community, and who plays a role in fostering the attitudes, skills and knowledge required of good citizens. This year's recipient, who is chosen by CCGS faculty, is Clay Smith.