The following are candidates that have filed their candidacy with the Fountain County Clerk for the June 2 Primary Election:
REPUBLICAN
Craig A. Stalter - Commissioner District 1
Andrew K. Hall - Commissioner District 1
Brenda Hardy - Commissioner District 2
Don Hesler - Commissioner District 2
Dudley Cruea - County Council at Large
Colleen Chambers - Auditor
Bonnie Nix - Auditor
Joshua D. Whittington - Coroner
Susan A. Coffing - Treasurer
Angela Golia - Hillsboro Town Clerk
Dudley Cruea - State Convention Delegate
Litany Pyle - State Convention Delegate
Paula K. Copenhaver - State Convention Delegate
Lisa McGowen Cruea - State Convention Delegate
Daniel L. Askren - State Convention Delegate
Terry R. Holt - Precinct Committeeman - Jackson
Robert E. Anderson - Precinct Committeeman - Logan 2
Andrew E. Krout - Precinct Committeeman - Millcreek
Brenda Hardy - Precinct Committeeman - Troy 1
Dudley Cruea - Precinct Committeeman - Troy 2
Susan A. Coffing - Precinct Committeeman - Troy 3
Litany Pyle - Precinct Committeeman - VanBuren 2
DEMOCRATIC
Tom Booe - County Council at Large
Ed Moyer - Hillsboro Town Council at Large
Dennis Reiss - State Convention Delegate
Dianne Reiss - State Convention Delegate
Jayne White - State Convention Delegate
Denise Shaffer-Dowell - State Convention Delegate
Shirley Jefferson - State Convention Delegate
Crystal Sue Mitchell - State Convention Delegate