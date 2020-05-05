The following are candidates that have filed their candidacy with the Fountain County Clerk for the June 2 Primary Election:

REPUBLICAN

Craig A. Stalter - Commissioner District 1 

Andrew K. Hall - Commissioner District 1

Brenda Hardy - Commissioner District 2 

Don Hesler - Commissioner District 2 

Dudley Cruea - County Council at Large

Colleen Chambers - Auditor

Bonnie Nix - Auditor

Joshua D. Whittington - Coroner

Susan A. Coffing - Treasurer

Angela Golia - Hillsboro Town Clerk

Dudley Cruea - State Convention Delegate

Litany Pyle - State Convention Delegate

Paula K. Copenhaver - State Convention Delegate

Lisa McGowen Cruea - State Convention Delegate

Daniel L. Askren - State Convention Delegate

Terry R. Holt - Precinct Committeeman - Jackson

Robert E. Anderson - Precinct Committeeman - Logan 2

Andrew E. Krout - Precinct Committeeman - Millcreek

Brenda Hardy - Precinct Committeeman - Troy 1

Dudley Cruea - Precinct Committeeman - Troy 2 

Susan A. Coffing - Precinct Committeeman - Troy 3

Litany Pyle - Precinct Committeeman - VanBuren 2

DEMOCRATIC

Tom Booe - County Council at Large

Ed Moyer - Hillsboro Town Council at Large

Dennis Reiss - State Convention Delegate

Dianne Reiss - State Convention Delegate

Jayne White - State Convention Delegate

Denise Shaffer-Dowell - State Convention Delegate

Shirley Jefferson - State Convention Delegate

Crystal Sue Mitchell - State Convention Delegate