La Porte, IN – Community Partners, a family service program of Geminus Corporation, requests grant proposals for child abuse and neglect prevention services. The call for proposals supports the Geminus Corporation’s partnership with the Indiana Department of Child Services to provide community-based, social services to families and children in Benton, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and Newton counties.
Grant awards cover services between July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Applicant Criteria
• Nonprofits in Benton, Porter, La Porte, Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and Newton counties
• Prevention services support families and children in aforementioned counties
Submission Criteria
• Applications are due May 1 at 3 p.m. CST
• Submit to Geminus-Regional Health Systems, 2332 N US 35, La Porte, IN 46350
Grant Proposal FAQs
Applicants are strongly encouraged to attend the Bidder’s Symposium March 18th, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Aberdeen Manor, 216 Ballantrae St, Valparaiso, IN. Current grantees are required to attend. Geminus staff will be on hand to discuss the process and answer questions.
To register for the bidder’s symposium, contact Debra Kern at debra.kern@geminus.org or (219) 575-7143. Symposium is limited to two persons per agency.
Applicants will be notified by June 5.