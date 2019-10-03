The Fountain County Art Council and Fountain County Historical Committee are working together to preserve a couple of covered bridge in the county, but most immediately, Cade’s Mill Bridge, which is in danger of collapsing if a heavy storm were to come through this winter.
Carol Freese, who is the county historian and involved with each of the other two entities, has been helping to lead the cause.
“We spoke to the Fountain County Commissioners to get the project before them and make them aware of the severe condition of Cade’s Mill Bridge in particular,” Freese said. “Dan Collom, a covered bridge restoration expert, has been here to inspect the bridge; and it was his recommendation to do some immediate support work before the restoration is even discussed.”
Based on the inspection that Collom conducted for the two Fountain County groups, Cade’s Mill bridge needs $14,500 to brace it to withstand a winter storm, and $150,000 to be completely restored.
“We’re hoping to submit Cade’s Mill and Wallace bridge to the National Registry of Historic Landmarks,” Freese said, “but we can’t begin that process until next year.”
Meanwhile the Fountain County Art Council has created an account that is being overseen by the Western Indiana Community Foundation to establish a trust to rehab the Cade’s Mill Bridge and the Wallace bridge
“Collom has estimated that it will take $150,000 to pay for the rehabilitation of the two bridges,” Freese stated.
Freese explained that community support will speed up the process of rehabilitating these two bridges and art council is a 501c3 organization so donations are tax deductible.
Donations can be sent to the Western Indiana Community Foundation, P.O.Box 175, Covington, 47932, with a designation to the Cade’s Mill and Wallace Covered Bridges fund.
The significance of the Cade’s Mill Bridge includes that it’s the oldest bridge in the state still in its original location. There is evidence of a drainage problem on the site and there are a couple of trestle supports that are caving in, Freese stated. “We need to protect these pieces of history that can no longer be duplicated.”