The meeting with U.S. Senator Mike Braun came about after Harrison Steel Castings’ president Robert Harrison went to Washington. D.C. and visited some of the Indiana politicians late last year.
“While we were in [Washington] D.C., Senator Braun expressed an interest in knowing more about our manufacturing,” Harrison explained. “In conjunction with some conversations with State Representative Sharon Negele we were able to speak with Senator Braun about Trade and Steel production, and it lead to his asking to schedule a tour.”
Braun prides himself that during legislative recesses he tries to tour areas of his constituency to make sure he’s familiar with his territory and the concerns, explained deputy press secretary Mary Owens.
Harrison is proud of his family’s heritage in the community and is excited to educate politicians on what Harrison Steel contributes.