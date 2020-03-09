The Warren County Community Foundation is proud to sponsor the third Annual Brackets to Benefit Others to benefit A Better Way Food Co-Op. The first week of the Brackets to Benefit others competition has drawn to a close. This year’s competition started with eight school teams and 11 churches competing as 8 teams (some churches teamed up). The end of the week saw half the teams being eliminated and the other 8 advancing on to the next round. All of the food items go to A Better Way Food Co-Op to help out Warren County residents. This competition is a fun, yet competitive way for the community to work together to help stock the shelves and provide a little extra inventory. The CO-Op takes food donations, and monetary donations year-round, but this event is a good kick-off to the spring. The week one numbers are pretty staggering including 1,118 cans of meat, 916 helper meals or dry pasta, over 800 boxes of Mac and Cheese, 417 boxes of cereal, 378 pounds of flour, 241 cans of pasta, 190 pasta sides/powered mashed potatoes, 182 pounds of sugar, 175 cans of soup, and a partridge in a pear tree.
The second week runs from March 9-15. This round will see Williamsport Elementary Grades K-3 square off against Warren Central Grades K-3 to see who can bring the most peanut butter. Pine Village Elementary K-3 will face Seeger High School for bringing canned fruit. On the other side of the Bracket, the LCCC (Little Country Churches Coalition) made up of Judyville United Methodist, Armstrong Chapel, and Locust Grove Church will face the duo of Trinity Presbyterian and Tab Christian Church in bringing household cleaning supplies. West Lebanon Christian Church will match up against Hickman Heights Christian Church in trying to bring the most laundry detergent.
A break will then take place from March 16-29 due to Spring Break. The third week of competition, from March 30-April 5, will be the “Final 4”, and the finals will take place from April 6-12. A Better Way Food Co-Op is open on Tuesday’s from 2-6. If you are interested in volunteering, stop in and inquire about how you could be of service. If you think you might qualify for shopping at A Better Way Food Co-Op, stop in on a Tuesday to learn more.