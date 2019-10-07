Fountain Central hosted the boys’ sectional tennis tournament on Wednesday through Friday with the home-standing Mustangs coming out on top in the championship match.
The best way to describe how the sectional brackets played out is the term “chalk.”
Chalk goes back to the days when bookies kept changing the odds on favorites so often that their betting board seemed covered in chalk dust on the favorite’s line.
In today’s parlance, chalk means that bracket results follow the pre-match expectations to a great degree and so it was with the sectional tournament as the regular season results predicted the outcomes.
Covington defeated Benton Central earlier in the season and they opened sectional play by defeating the Bison 4-1 in the Wednesday match.
Thursday saw Fountain Central defeat Seeger and Covington take down Attica just as both squads had done in the regular season.
Those results put the Mustangs and Trojans into the championship where the regular season form held with Fountain Central improving on their earlier 3-2 win with a 4-1 win over Covington to claim the title.
Fountain Central advances to Crawfordsville regional where they will play Terre Haute South, the sixth-ranked team in Indiana.
Match 1: Covington 4, Benton Central 1
1S: Calvin Springer (C) def Alex Thurston 6-2, 6-4
2S: Evan Norton (C) def Cael Williams 6-0, 6-0
3S: Blake Buchanan (BC) def Nick Turner 6-1, 6-2
1D: Nolan Potter & Myles Potter (C) def Landon Brighton & Alex Brown 6-0, 6-1
2D: Eli Batley & Jackson Kindell (C) def Kyron Deno & Kolton Goodman 7-6(2), 6-0
Benton Central ends the season at 7-13.
Match 2: Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0
1S: Carson Eberly def Peyton Laffoon 6-3, 6-0
2S: Cody Linville def Trey Brooks-Ellis 6-0, 6-0
3S: Brent Myers def Cole Girdler 6-3, 6-0
1D: Denton Otero & Jacob Keeling def Logan McFatridge & Drew Holland 6-2, 6-1
2D: Sawyer Keeling & CJ Yager def Colin Ford & Kaiden Peterson 6-0, 6-2
Seeger ends the season at 2-9.
Match 3: Covington 5, Attica 0
1S: Springer def Travis Alenduff 7-6(2), 6-4
2S: Norton def Reed Goodwin 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1
3S: Turner def Dusty Marlatt 6-3, 6-4
1D: N & M Potter def Antonio Jerkins & Caiden Jeffries 6-1, 6-0
2D: Batley & Kindell def Jacob Garrett & Noah Blankenship 6-3, 6-1
Match 4 - Championship: Fountain Central 4, Covington 1
1S: Eberly (FC) def Calvin Springer 6-3, 6-4
2S: Linville (FC) def Calvin Norton 6-2, 5-7, 10-7
3S: Turner (C) def Myers 6-4, 6-4
1D: Otero & J Keeling (FC) def N & M Potter 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
2D: S Keeling & Yager (FC) def Batley & Kindell 6-1, 6-0
Covington ends the season at 9-7.