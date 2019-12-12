Boy Scout Crew 272 will conduct an American Red Cross lifeguard certification program starting Feb. 15 and lifeguard re-certification program on March 1 at Fountain Central High School. The lifeguard program runs on the weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for four weekends (Saturday and Sundays, three weekends).
The cost is $195. All participants must be at least 15 years of age by April 1, 2020, and able to complete a pre-course swimming test including a 300 yard swim of front crawl and breaststroke, a timed test of swimming to the deep end to pick up a brick off the bottom of the pool, and treading water for two minutes without the use of your hands. A two-year certification is awarded only with successful completion of the program, which includes CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer and First Aid training, as well as a final skill and written tests.
Brian Walker, the Boy Scouts of America Crew 272 advisor and Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor for the program’s past 15 years, states: “There are fewer and fewer opportunities for kids to get lifeguard training. We have kids and adults from five counties and even kids from Illinois attend the program Red Cross Lifeguard training gives kids valuable life skills, and opens the door to a first job of great responsibility. Past guards have found jobs working at local town, church camp, state park, university and college pools.”
Many high schools will award an Elective PE credit (check with the high school guidance counselor) for the successful completion of the lifeguard program. Lifeguarding is a rewarding summer job, and guards are in high demand.
Details and a registration form are at http://crew272.org.