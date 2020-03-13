Boswell Elementary School has listed its third quarter honor roll.

Those on the A honor roll are:

First grade — DJ Muller, Aelah Matson, Christopher Pattengale;

Third grade — Frida Luna, Karen Mendoza;

Sixth grade — Patience Bice, Keagan Strickland, Parker Winters.

Those on the A/B honor roll are:

First grade — Adelynn Allen, Trynity Garrison, Layne Kozloski, Zurenity Walter;

Second grade — Layla Barnard, Santiago Barrera, Jacob Dadacz;

Third grade — Brittany Meece, Jessica Vera;

Fourth grade — Kira Whiteman;

Fifth grade — Stacie Perez;

Sixth grade — Kathy Cruz Ramirez, Emil Dafcik, Cara Johnson, Chloe Parkton.