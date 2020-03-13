Boswell Elementary School has listed its third quarter honor roll.
Those on the A honor roll are:
First grade — DJ Muller, Aelah Matson, Christopher Pattengale;
Third grade — Frida Luna, Karen Mendoza;
Sixth grade — Patience Bice, Keagan Strickland, Parker Winters.
Those on the A/B honor roll are:
First grade — Adelynn Allen, Trynity Garrison, Layne Kozloski, Zurenity Walter;
Second grade — Layla Barnard, Santiago Barrera, Jacob Dadacz;
Third grade — Brittany Meece, Jessica Vera;
Fourth grade — Kira Whiteman;
Fifth grade — Stacie Perez;
Sixth grade — Kathy Cruz Ramirez, Emil Dafcik, Cara Johnson, Chloe Parkton.