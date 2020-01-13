Boswell Elementary School has listed its second quarter honor roll.

Those earning all As were:

Third grade — Frida Luna, Karen Mendoza

Those earning A/B honors were:

First grade — Adelynn Allen, Maddison Griffith, Layne Kozloski, Ayelah Matson, DJ Muller, Christopher Pattengale, Julian Vargas Pacheco, Zurenity Walter

Second grade — Layla Barnard

Third grade — Brittany Meece, Jessica Vera

Fourth grade — Brandon Rodriguez, Kira Whiteman

Fifth grade — Ethan Dowell, Payton Grifith, Stacie Perez, Eyan Rinkenberg

Sixth grade — Kathy Cruz Ramirez, Chloe Parkton, Keagan Strickland, Parker Winters

Boswell Elementary School has listed its first semester honor roll.

Those earning all As were:

Third grade — Karen Mendoza, Jessica Vera

Those on the A/B honor roll were:

First grade — Maddison Griffith, Layne Kozloski, Ayelah Matson, DJ Muller, Christopher Pattengale, Julian Vargas Pacheco

Second grade — Layla Barnard

Third grade — Frida Luna, Brittany Meece

Fourth grade — Eliyjah Roberson, Kira Whiteman

Fifth grade — Ethan Dowell, Rayne Gallagher, Payton Griffith, Stacie Perez, Eyan Rinkenberg

Sixth grade — Kathy Cruz Ramirez, Chloe Parkton, Keagan Strickland