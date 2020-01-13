Boswell Elementary School has listed its second quarter honor roll.
Those earning all As were:
Third grade — Frida Luna, Karen Mendoza
Those earning A/B honors were:
First grade — Adelynn Allen, Maddison Griffith, Layne Kozloski, Ayelah Matson, DJ Muller, Christopher Pattengale, Julian Vargas Pacheco, Zurenity Walter
Second grade — Layla Barnard
Third grade — Brittany Meece, Jessica Vera
Fourth grade — Brandon Rodriguez, Kira Whiteman
Fifth grade — Ethan Dowell, Payton Grifith, Stacie Perez, Eyan Rinkenberg
Sixth grade — Kathy Cruz Ramirez, Chloe Parkton, Keagan Strickland, Parker Winters
Boswell Elementary School has listed its first semester honor roll.
Those earning all As were:
Third grade — Karen Mendoza, Jessica Vera
Those on the A/B honor roll were:
First grade — Maddison Griffith, Layne Kozloski, Ayelah Matson, DJ Muller, Christopher Pattengale, Julian Vargas Pacheco
Second grade — Layla Barnard
Third grade — Frida Luna, Brittany Meece
Fourth grade — Eliyjah Roberson, Kira Whiteman
Fifth grade — Ethan Dowell, Rayne Gallagher, Payton Griffith, Stacie Perez, Eyan Rinkenberg
Sixth grade — Kathy Cruz Ramirez, Chloe Parkton, Keagan Strickland