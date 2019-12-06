At approximately 7:50 a.m. Dec. 6 the Benton County dispatch was notified of a structure fire at 103 N. Polk St. in Fowler.
According to information from the Indiana State Police, as firefighters were putting out the fire, a body was discovered inside the residence.
First responders were called up to administer lifesaving first aid to the male subject but were unsuccessful. The Fowler Police Department was originally called to the scene to investigate. They requested the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and assistance from the Indiana State Police out of the Lafayette Post for Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives to assist in the investigation.
The Fowler Police Department has requested the Indiana State Police be the lead in the investigation.
The name of the deceased has not be released.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Assisting agencies were Fowler Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Fowler Center Township Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Benton County EMS and the Benton County Coroner’s Office.