There will be a blood drive from 4-8 p.m. June 9 at the Pine Village Christian Church.
Versiti urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply amidst critical shortage.
Please wear a mask at the blood drive.
It is critically important that healthy individuals continue to donate to minimize disruptions to the blood supply and ensure blood is available for patients.
Public health officials are supporting continuation of blood donation as critical to health care in our communities. Since it is the blood currently on hand that saves lives, maintaining a sufficient blood supply is essential to ensure patients in need receive optimal treatment.
Versiti has taken many added measures to ensure safety for donors and staff at blood drives.
If you or anyone in your household has had any exposure to Covid-19 or if you are experiencing any symptoms, please do not sign up to donate at this time.