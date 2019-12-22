Seeger graduated eight seniors last season and has a very young team, according to head coach John Collins, and this was apparent when they traveled across the state line to take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the second game of a boys /girls’ doubleheader.
The Patriots have only one returner with any significant varsity basketball experience but the team does have some athletes who play varsity in other sports.
“We’re still learning, but we’re getting better,” Collins said about his team. “We faced a good team tonight.”
Not only good, but one of the better small-school teams in Eastern Illinois, a team who came into the game undefeated and with ample experience in their starting lineup.
All that made things look tough for the visiting Patriots who scored the first point of the game, but then saw BHRA run off eight in a row before Khal Stephen hit a jumper to end the drought.
Freshman Owen Snedeker followed up with a long jumper for the Patriots and, after a pair of Blue Devil baskets, Jameson Sprague ended the half with a trey for Seeger for a 12-10 score in favor of the hosts after one period.
The second quarter saw BHRA get their offense going while Seeger struggled to score.
In the first two minutes, the hosts scored nine while the Patriots failed to find the hoop.
Jorden Gates hit a pair of free throws to make it 21-12, but the Blue Devils closed the quarter with an 11-3 run, including a trey at the horn for a 32-15 lead.
BHRA opened the second half with an 8-4 run before Snedeker made a trey off a pass from Gates for a 40-22 score before the teams traded baskets in the final 35 seconds of the third period for a 42-24 score.
Snedeker made the first basket of the fourth quarter.
The Patriots then drew slightly closer in the ensuing three minutes on free throws by Kolton Pearson and Logan McFatridge along with another trey by Snedeker that made it 47-32.
The final four minutes of the game became a free throw shooting contest with Seeger able to trim three points off the BHRA lead in falling 51-39.
“Hopefully we grew a little tonight,” was the first comment made by Collins after the game. “We’ve got to stop making so many turnovers, but we did better in the second half. We are looking forward to improving every day.”