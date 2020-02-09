Beth Ann (Wilson) Hoffman, of Williamsport, Ind., 34, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. with her family by her side. She had lost her battle after having heart related issues for the past six years.
Beth was born on Oct. 6, 1985 in Bloomington. She was the daughter of William “Bill” A. and Annette K. (Smith) Wilson.
Funeral services were presented Feb. 8 at the Williamsport Church of Christ, 23 Fall Street, Williamsport, with Pastor Phil Miller officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.