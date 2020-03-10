The Benton Community School Corporation Board of Education approved a resolution to place an operating levy referendum on the May 5 Primary Election ballot Feb. 10.
Benton Community School Corporation has an annual structural deficit approaching $2 million due to state aid not keeping pace with inflation and declining enrollment. Without additional revenue, the Benton Community School Corporation will have to make $2 million in budget cuts over the next two years, according to information provided by superintendent Gregg Hoover.
A new website with factual information about the referendum in now online at bentonlegacy.org.
The website features a great deal of information including
— Why now? Why is it pursuing a referendum now? This part of the website will better help to understand why and the timing.
— What is the plan? The school board proposes a three-point plan to manage its financial challenges.
— What will it cost me? This tab will illustrate the monthly and yearly costs to the taxpayer.
— Election information — Where to vote, absentee and early voting, and registering to vote.
— Ballot question — Read the entire ballot question here.
— FAQs