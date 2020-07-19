The Benton County Emergency Operations Center has released the latest information regarding novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the county.
As of July 17, Benton County added two cases over the week, taking the total to 51 confirmed cases.
According to information from the county, Benton County Emergency Operations is committed to get timely information to the public. Daily updates have moved to weekly updates on every Friday as the Emergency Operations Center downsizes. Please check the Indiana State website for daily case number changes. People may still call the Emergency Management Agency for questions or concerns.
Travel Restrictions — Benton County Officials would like to remind residents and visitors of the area guidelines for reopening Indiana. Benton County remains at Stage 4.5 Guidelines. All Benton County residents are required to follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-26. The Benton County Commissioners will not add any additional restrictions at this time. Both State and local guidelines may be modified if conditions warrant.
Recovery — The Health Department has been monitoring those affected and ensuring proper measures for quarantine. While conducting daily assessments, the symptoms of the patients have been improving and forty-three (43) cases have been released from quarantine. The Benton County Health Department utilizes the Center for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for monitoring and quarantine recommendations. Although the overall numbers keep increasing, the number of active cases is lower than depicted on the Indiana State Maps and statistics.
Testing and Cases — Testing is being accomplished by the Indiana State Department of Health and by direction of physicians for patients that meet certain criteria. Please keep in mind our number of positive cases will remain the same, but officials are seeing recovery numbers increase. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Benton County stands at 10 with zero deaths being reported. There have been 688 tests administered in total to Benton County residents for COVID-19.
• Symptoms — The main signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are: • Dry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath. Additional signs and symptoms include fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.