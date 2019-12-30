The Benton Central girls’ basketball team is ranked first in the 3A class in Indiana and nothing they did in the BSN Classic basketball tournament at Bismarck, Illinois would cause anyone to doubt that position.
The Bison swept their four games of pool play, winning the contests by an average of over forty points each.
That 4-0 record put the team into the finals against host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (BHRA) where the squad from the Hoosier state won, but by a much slimmer margin of a dozen in a 50-38 final.
Senior Emily Meidel, the leading scorer for the host Blue Devils, said her team knew what they were up against when they faced the Bison.
“They like to press on defense to get turnovers and whenever they get the ball, they want to play fast,” she explained. “We knew we had to slow them down, be patient on offense and not hurry.”
The Blue Devils got their wish when it came to the pace as the game started with each team scoring only two points each in the first two-and-a-half minutes.
Kennedy Tolen finally got things going for Benton Central as she hit a three-pointer, but then the teams began to trade baskets — still taking almost a minute between makes – until the Bison got back-to-back scores from Audrey Strawsma for a 13-8 lead with 1:41 to go in the period.
BHRA got the final bucket of the quarter, a trey from Meidel, but the hosts still trailed 13-11.
Strawsma continued to score for the Bison as the second period started, but the visitors could not pull away and actually trailed 17-16 with 1:23 to go in the quarter before Kyrah Tucker drilled a trey with 20 seconds left in the half to give Benton Central a 19-17 lead at the intermission.
“We like to shoot threes,” Bison head coach David Baxter said about his team, “but we couldn’t hit them in that first half. Things got better for us in the second.”
The momentum of the Tucker trey carried forward into the third quarter as Benton Central made three more three-pointers in the first three minutes of the period against only two baskets by BHRA to grow the two-point halftime lead into a margin of nine at 30-21.
Those three treys came from Kelsey Coffman, Tressa Senesac and Tolen to raise the three-pointer count for the team to five on the way to a final total of seven.
The teams traded baskets over the next four minutes of the third quarter for a 33-26 score as the Bison pushed toward a double-digit lead before the Blue Devils made a basket at the horn to cut the margin back to eight going into the final period.
Just as the Bison had done with the trey before the half, BHRA carried their late shot momentum into the next quarter, getting a three-pointer to trim the margin to five at 36-31.
Neither team could make much progress offensively in the next three minutes so the margin hovered between seven and nine points until the Blue Devils hit a trey to trim it to six at 44-38 with 4:02 left.
Instead of trigger a BHRA run, that three-pointer would be the last points the team would score in the game as a tenacious Bison defense forced the Blue Devils to have to hurry their shots as the clock ticked down and then the visitors would use their physical prowess to control the boards after the misses.
Benton Central added six more points in that final 4:02 to win the contest and the championship by the score of 50-38.
Meidel said her team had executed their game plan exactly as they should have done, but that it was not enough.
“We handled their press and we didn’t give them fast breaks,” she said. “Except for [that part of] the third quarter, we played well. We were patient, but they are a really good team.”
Baxter said his team played well against the adversity they faced and that being in the tournament was a positive.
“I really like to play in this tournament,” he said. “There are always some really good teams, so we get tested. We don’t look ahead — we play one game at a time and we’ll learn from this one.”
Benton Central is now 17-1 on the season and they are idle until they travel to face 4A McCutcheon on January 9.