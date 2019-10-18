It was a hard fought game between two teams fighting for sectional seating Friday evening. Ultimately, Benton Central’s Bison sealed the win over the Tigers of Northwestern 27-19.
“It was a good game between two good teams,” said Bison coach Mike Hammons. “Both teams played great, and they played a very physical game.
“I’m happy we came out with the win.”
The first quarter stayed scoreless until the last four minutes. On a fourth down play Bison Payton Bell took the ball three yards into the end zone. Kenyon McGinnis got the extra point. Bison took the first quarter into the second ahead 7-0.
Two minutes into the second quarter Tiger Tyler Lake intercept a Bison pass and Cole Cardwell scored on a 13-yard run. With the extra point, the Tigers tied the Bison 7-7.
At minute 4:29 Bison Quentin Hardebeck scored the first of his touchdowns, and McGinnis again got the extra point.
With 1:20 left on the clock in the half Jacob Meredith intercepted a Tiger pass, getting the ball to the 37-yard line.
At the end of the quarter the game was 14-7, Bison.
After the seniors were honored during half time, both teams came out to play; but on the Tigers’ first possession of the half, Bison Parker Bell intercepted a pass.
Both teams would go on to score a touch down each, neither team would get their extra point.
At the end of the third, the score was 20-13.
Opening the fourth quarter, a Tiger intercepted a Bison pass on their first pass of the quarter.
With 7:35 left in the game, the Tigers scored another touchdown, and they tried for the two-point conversion. Meredith played hard defense and kept the opponent from scoring.
With one point separating the teams, at 5:27 the Bison pulled further ahead when Hardebeck scored another touchdown on a nine-yard run. With the extra point, the score was 27-19.
Bison defense remained strong and the Tigers racked up penalties, with the game ending with the Bison in possession on the Tiger 45-yard line.
Both teams had plenty of penalties called against them.
“Both sides had mistakes,” Hammons said, and the goal is to work on making such errors as the season goes into postseason.
“I’m proud of our guys and how hard they worked all season long,” he said.