Hardebeck_Megan_355

HARDEBECK

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has listed its student of the week for Oct. 17.

Those nominated were Anna Beever, Mr. Massie, Megan Hardebeck, Mrs. McMillan, Ethan Crume, Ms. Mullins, Elizah Coffman, Mrs. Nichols, Dory Provo, Mrs. Payne.

The winner of the $20 Visa card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Megan Hardebeck.

Tags