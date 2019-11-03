Harvey_Jaden_364.jpg

HARVEY

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has listed its student of the week for Nov. 1.

Those nominated were Thai Bryant, Mr. Pelton; Jaden Harvey, Mrs. Phelps; Kenyon McGinnis, Mr. Pritchett; Jazmine Weaver, Mrs. Rayman; Eric Resendez, Mrs. Rice; and Kaden Watt, Ms. Kintner.

The winner of a $20 Visa card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Jaden Harvey.

