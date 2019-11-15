Slavens_Courtney_701.jpg

SLAVENS

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has named its student of the week for Nov. 15.

Those nominated were David Burdick, Mrs. Screen; Hannah Kuckartz, Mrs. Gretencord; Courthney Slavens, Ms. Skinner; Kole Davis, Mr. Strickhouser; Emma Martinez, Mrs. Strickhouser.

The winner of the $20 Visa card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Courtney Slavens.

