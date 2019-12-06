Senesac_Adrien_679.jpg

SENESAC

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has listed its student of the week for Dec. 6.

Those nominated were Adrien Senesac, Mrs. Amor; Tabitha Martin, Mr. Arthur; Bastian Gunderson, Mr. Black; Ashley Wealing, Mrs. Butler; Marcus Hrejsa, Mrs. Daily.

The winner of the $20 Visa card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Adrien Senesac.

