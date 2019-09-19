Etter_Lily_258

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has given its student of the week for Sept. 20.

Those nominated were John Carte, Mrs. Dalton; Victor Spikes, Ms. Dickman; Kaylee Brown, Mrs. Dwenger; and Lily Etter, Mrs. Fitch.

The winner of the $20 Visa Card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Lily Etter.

