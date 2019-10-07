Rodriguez_Rene_650

RDORIGUEZ

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has named its student of the week for Oct. 4.

Those nominated were Rene’ Rodriguez, Ms. Herre; Hannah Byers, Ms. Hiscox; Makali Messinger, Mr. Hoover; and Josh Wilson, Ms. Jacoby.

The winner of the $20 Visa Card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Rene’ Rodriguez.

Tags