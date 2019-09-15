Creek_Claire_187.jpg

CREEK

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has listed its nominees for student of the week for Sept. 13.

They were Tad Foster, Mrs. Amor; Claire Creek, Mr. Arthur; Ethan Roberts, Mr. Black; Ayden Pitstick, Mrs. Butler; Kieron Denson, Mrs. Daily.

The winner of the $20 Visa card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Claire Creek.

