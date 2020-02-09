Bryce Clark was named Student of the Week at Benton Central Junior/Senior High School Feb. 7.
Clark was nominated for the award by Mrs. Minier and received a VISA $20 card, donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union, for winning.
The nominees for the award and the teachers who nominated were: Emma Stokes was nominated by Mr. Massie, Mayrani Cortes was nominated by Mrs. McMillan, Bryce Clark was nominated by Mrs. Minier, Alex Hagan was nominated by Ms. Mullins, Marci King was nominated by Mrs. Nichols and Maddie Mijatovich was nominated by Mrs. Payne.