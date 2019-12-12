Boehle_Beau_67.jpg

BOEHLE

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has named its student of the week of Dec. 13.

Those nominated were Kolby Lanie, Ms. Dickman; Owen Watkins, Mrs.Dwenger; Beau Boehle, Ms. Ferrill; Anderson Robb, Mrs. Fisher; and Landon Brighton, Mrs. Fitch.

The winner of the $20 Visa card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Beau Boehle.

