Cosby_Skyler_180.jpg

COSBY

Benton Central Junior/Senior High School has named its student of the week for Nov. 8.

Those nominated were Luke Nance, Mr. Robertson; Savanna Petway, Mrs. Robsinson; Natasha Marin, Mr. Robson; Skyler Cosby, Mr. Ruff; and Kira Schluttenhofer, Mr. Schmit.

The winner of the $20 Visa card donated by Purdue Federal Credit Union was Skyler Cosby.

Tags