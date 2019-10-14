Two dramatic outcomes highlighted the Benton Central Cross Country Sectional on Saturday as the girls’ meet came down to a tie-breaker while the boys race saw two runners vying for first come across the line with a final margin of under two seconds.
In the girls’ meet, Seeger sophomore Jennifer Romero captured the individual title over second-place freshman Janell Robson of Benton Central, but the two schools tied with 31 points each as the Patriots finished 1, 3, 4, 10 and 13 while the Bison took 2, 5 7, 8 and 9.
That meant that the sectional title came down to the finish of the sixth place runners, a decision that saw Hannah Williams’ 15 points for Benton Central edge Leah Kirkpatrick’s 23 points for Seeger to give the sectional title to the Bison with the Patriots being runners-up.
A disappointed Miles Stucky, the Seeger coach, could only say, “What a rough way to lose a sectional” before adding, “But we’ll be back here next Saturday for the Regional where we’ll have some tougher runners, so I’m looking forward to that.”
In the boys’ race, Kolton Pearson of Seeger and Kale Kottkamp of Benton Central took off at the head of the pack and maintained their front-runner status throughout.
With about 800 meters to go, Pearson had about a three-second lead, but Kottkamp kicked and cut the margin to about 1.5 seconds with 500 meters left.
Pearson pushed it back up to two seconds with 300 meters left and then held off a surging Kottkamp in the final 100 meters to win by about those same two seconds, with both finishing 20-plus seconds ahead of the third place finisher from Frontier.
However, Frontier ended up edging Benton Central for the boys’ team title with Seeger just two points behind the Bison for third.
The top five teams in each race advance to the region level along with the top 10 finishers not on an advancing team.
Moving on for the girls were the teams from Benton Central, Seeger and Fountain Central along with individuals Bailey Duncan and Reese Noble of Covington and CeCe Rice of Attica.
Advancing for the boys were the teams from Benton Central, Seeger and Fountain Central along with Blake Bova and Elliot Crawford of Covington and Burke Tuggle of Attica.
Due to a scheduling conflict at the usual Tippecanoe Amphitheater venue, the Harrison Regional on Saturday was transferred to Benton Central with the Harrison sectional runners coming north to the Bison home course.
Boys’ team scores: 1 – Frontier 52, 2- Benton Central 60, 3 – Seeger 62, 4 – Fountain Central 119,
5 – Twin Lakes 128, 6 – North White 131, 7 – Tri-County 199, 8 – Covington 220,
9 – North Montgomery 229, 10 – Attica 234.
Boys’ individual results (BC & WRC only): 1 – Pearson (S) 17:25.02, 2 – Kale Kottkamp (BC) 17:26.96,
5 – Pietrzak (FC), 7 – Hershberger (BC), 8 – Hoff (BC), 9 – Hennessey (S), 12 – Odle (S),
13 – Hernandez (S), 19 – Bova (C), 20 – Daily (BC), 21 – K Mellady (FC), 23 – O Kottkamp (BC),
24 – Wealing (BC), 26 – Tuggle (A), 27 – Clem (S), 30 – Butts (FC), 31 – Solomon (FC), 32 – Rice (FC),
36 – Deckard (BC), 38 – Adams (FC), 41 – Crawford (C), 42 – Moore (A), 47 – Woodrow (C),
49 – E Mellady (FC), 50 – Pattengale (A), 51 – Streuer (C), 57 – Miller (A), 58 – Lathrop (S),
59 – Hiller (A), 62 – Warrick (C), 63 – Laswell (S)
Girls’ team scores: 1 – Benton Central 31/15, 2 – Seeger 31/23, 3 – Twin Lakes 74, 4 – Frontier 97,
5 – Fountain Central 151, 6 – North Montgomery 166.
No team scores: Attica, Covington, North Vermillion, North White, Tri-County
Girls’ individual results (BC & WRC only): 1 – Romero (S) 19:28.69, 2 – Robson (BC), 3 – High (S),
4 – Smith (S), 5 – P Williams (BC), 7 – Cooley (BC), 9 – N Williams (BC), 9 – Tolen (BC),
10 – Yarborough (S), 13 – Watson (S), 15 – Duncan (C), 16 – H Williams (BC), 21 – Richey (BC),
27 – Kirkpatrick (S), 28 – Rice (A), 29 – Bowling (FC), 33 – McBride (S), 34 – Gonzalez (FC),
38 – Rahm (FC), 39 – Noble (C), 42 – Sims (FC), 43 – Guadalajara (A), 44 – Shelton (A), 47 – Clark (A),
48 – Hurt (FC), 50 – Hazelwood (NV)