Dan Meyer, Benton Central Jr./Sr. High School athletic director, released a statement on social media Aug. 14 regarding the season.
”As we work through the current pandemic, this has limited how many spectators are allowed to attend our athletic events at Benton Central, as well as when we travel to our opponents/ venues,” he said. “We are sharing the following information to our parents an patrons to explain how this process will work at Benton central home events. The Benton County Health Department has granted us permission to have 250 people in attendance at most of our venues. This 250 must account for our essential personnel, event staff and spectators. Therefore, we are very limited in the number of non-parent spectators that will be able to attend.
“When seated in the stands at all of our venues, it is expected that people are socially distanced from other spectator and masks will be mandatory. Families will be allowed to sit in a group in the stands.
“Our concession stand will be open for most events. In order to be compliant with the Benton County Health Department, as well as the Indiana Health Department, we will have an order window and a pick-up window at each of our stands.
“With the requirement of limited capacity, we will not be selling family, student or senior citizen passes this year. We will also not be able to honor the lifetime senior citizens passes that have been previously purchased, at this time. Our hope is that once this pandemic is under control, and we are able to get bcd to more normal attendance at events, we will again be selling and accepting pass to our events.
“Football — Mallory Field is allowed to have 250 spectators. We will be giving out vouchers to purchase tickets to the prints of Benton Central football players, cheerleaders and that week’s opponent. Once we know that number, as well as how many essential personnel we will have at the game, we will have a very limited number of tickets remising to be purchased first come, first serve at the gate for general admission spectators. This procedure will hold true for junior high, junior varsity and varsity games.
“Boys’s and Girls’ soccer — We are allowed to have 250 spectators in our soccer stadium. We will be giving vouchers for parents of both teams to purchase tickets at the gate, and a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis. It is also recommended that each person bring a bag chair to sit in around the field as the bleacher seating will be extremely limited.
“Volleyball (Arena) — We are allowed to have 250 spectators in the Arena Gym. we will be giving vouchers to parents of both teams to purchase tickets at the door, and a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase on a first come, first serve basis. All seating will be upstairs except for persons that are not physically able to go up the stairs. Those people will sit on the baseline seats. Teams and their essential personnel will be seated downstairs.
“Volleyball (Atha) — In non-tournament matches that are held in the Atha Gym (this will be primarily for junior high and occasionally ninth grade), we are only allowed to have 80 spectators when the bleachers are used. For junior high games, each player will be given two vouchers for parents to purchase tickets at the door. There will be no additional tickets sold for these events that are held in the Atha Gymnasium. For tournament matches where both courts are being used, and the bleachers are not able to be pulled out, this will limit our attendance to an even great extent. Each court will have seating for parents only and they will need to bring bag chairs to sit in on the side of the court opposite the teams.
“Tennis — spectators will be required to socially distance from any other spectators at the court that they are watching. The best way to do this will be to bring your own bag chair. There is no admission to tennis matches, so no vouchers will be needed for admittance.”