A benefit for Jerrimy Humphreys is planned from 3-8 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Williamsport Pavilion.
Family, friends and members of the community are invited to attend for a hog roast from 2018 Williamsport Motorama Cook Off winner Brad Ross. Cup cakes will be from Butter Cream Bakery. There is a charge per plate.
A silent auction will also be conducted with items donated by residents and small businesses. A 50/50 raffle is planned and people do not need to be present to win. There will also be games of corn hole available. For more information visit the Jerrimy Humphreys Benefit Facebook page.
Proceeds will go to help offset medical expenses.