The town of Veedersburg is looking into development, and it has support from the state.
Recently, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs joined officials from the town of Veedersburg to announce the designation of Indiana Site Certified Prime to the Bell Property.
“These site certified locations underscore Indiana’s continued commitment to working with our local partners and communities to foster business growth and economic development opportunities,” said Crouch in a news release. “I commend the leadership and local partners of the Bell Property for collaborating and working together to bring Veedersburg to the next level.”
The 31-acre site located more than a mile from I-74 is in close proximity to major roadways, demonstrating the park’s logistical advantages. All utilities are available at the site and the town is willing to revise zoning to include commercial or industrial.
“We are pleased to receive the prime site designation,” said Ken Smith, town council president. “With this designation, Veedersburg has taken a step to broaden our economic development efforts and entice companies to become part of our community. We are grateful to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs for this honor, and we look forward to the opportunities the Bell Site will bring to Veedersburg.”
This is a formal announcement that the Bell Property, located within the town of Veedersburg, is labeled as “prime” in the state’s site certified program. Site certified, sometimes called “shovel ready”, is a title given to a property/site that illustrates to a company/developer that its ready to be built on. It basically does all the ground work so a company can quickly move in, build, etc., according to Melissa Thomas, communications manager from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The site certification was made possible through a partnership with the landowner and the town of Veedersburg. This designation is achieved due to the strong partnership demonstrated by all involved.
The Indiana Site Certified program has three goals:
• Illustrate the community’s commitment to economic development;
• Mitigate risks for businesses who want to locate or expand in Indiana;
• Serve as a marketing tool to promote sites that are ready for development.
The program is administered by OCRA in partnership with the state’s Fast Access Site Team, which is comprised of multiple state agencies. These agencies include the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/sitecertified.htm.