Sam Scherer (Grade 6) and Jayse Bell (Grade 4) were both caught "Being Kind" at Pine Village Elementary. This year students who are caught being kind have their names read on the announcements and are put into a weekly drawing. Great job boys!
'Be Kind' theme at Pine Village School encourages students
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
What are your plans for a summer vacation?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:02:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:43:40 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Construction zone crash in Jasper County closes I-65
- Two from rural Sheldon arrested on multiple charges
- In Philadelphia gun standoff, alleged cop shooter Maurice Hill has a long criminal history
- Sheldon man charged with first degree murder in death of teen
- Family killed in vehicle accident in Missouri
- Jensen bond set at $1 million on first degree murder charge
- It's a Touch of Dutch in DeMotte!
- Jasper County Arrest Log for August 12
- White County Restaurant Inspections
- Pine Village Vintage Football Festival is ready for kick-off