Benton Community School Corporation (BCSC) will host four community meetings in January concerning school district finances.
Superintendent Gregg Hoover and director of finance Tracy Albertson will present information about the school corporation’s current and projected financial circumstances. For the past year the BCSC school board has been closely examining its finances, according to the news release. While the corporation has a well-established record of careful money management, the district’s expenditures are now outpacing revenue, for several reasons, including state aid that has not kept pace with inflation-based expenses and declining enrollment.
In November Benton schools convened a financial advisory committee, composed of about a dozen community members, to study the financial situation and discuss options. During three meetings, FAC members learned causes of a structural budget deficit and ways in which this deficit could be erased through either budget reductions or through an operating levy that increases property taxes, or a combination of the two.
January’s meetings will provide community members with an opportunity to learn additional details and share their views. One community session will be hosted at each of Benton Community School Corporation’s four schools. The agenda for each meeting will be the same, so community members may choose the meeting that works best for them.
Each meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The meetings set are Jan. 8 at Boswell Elementary School, 414 W. Main St. in Boswell; Jan. 15 at Prairie Crossing Elementary School, 2758 South 400 East Oxford; Jan. 22 at Otterbein Elementary School, 111 W. Oxford Dr. Otterbein; Jan. 29 at Benton Central Junior/Senior High School, 4241 East 300 South Oxford.
Refreshments and childcare will be offered at each meeting. For more information contact Hoover at ghoover@benton.k12.in.us or 765-884-0850.