For the past few years, it has been a foregone conclusion that Attica would capture the Wabash River Conference wrestling championship due to their depth across the weight classes.
It is not that other teams did not have a chance, but the Red Ramblers usually had no holes in their lineup.
That meant they did not have to give up the dreaded forfeit points that are so hard to overcome while the remainder of the WRC teams often struggled to get close to filling their lineups with the fourteen wrestlers that make up a complete slate.
This year it was a bit different as the Ramblers had two open spots, one due to a lack of someone in that weight class all year and one due to a recent injury.
Down two wrestlers against a full team from Seeger and a South Vermillion squad missing only one, the Ramblers had to have every one of their wrestlers contribute if the team were going to win its sixth consecutive championship.
It happened that way according to Attica head coach Dean Branstetter.
“Every kid got some team points for us,” he explained, “and we got eight guys into the final round [the championship match in a given weight class]. Six of them won – and it was almost seven – which helped us come from 20 points down going into the round to win by nine – and it doesn’t take much to swing those nine points so everybody had to do well.”
Knowing that his team had seven seniors in this tournament made it a bittersweet win for Branstetter.
“We’ve had a great run,” he said, “and I feel good about these kids and their parents with how we’ve done, but this is the end.”
Asked if he meant there would be no lucky seventh title, Branstetter shook his head and said, “Not unless something really changes.”
He explained, saying, “We’re like a beautiful flower with dead roots. We’ve only got a few guys returning next year and only four or five in junior high. We need more kids to come out [for wrestling] but I just haven’t been able to turn this into a wrestling school, despite all our successes.”
However, the current Rambler roster lists several girls who may be returning next year as well as the boys about whom Branstetter spoke.
One of them, sophomore Shae Meador, competed this past weekend in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals in Kokomo.
Meador, in her first year of wrestling, took third in the IHSGW meet in the 220-lb class, to become the first Attica girl to qualify for the state meet in that sport.
According to Renea Branstetter, Meador was coached in the tournament by Josh Barnett, an Attica assistant, but that during the week, the full Rambler staff coaches her.
According to the Wall Street Journal, boys’ wrestling has been fading – and the WRC teams somewhat reflect that fact – but girls’ wrestling is on the rise, so it may be that Attica is on the leading edge of this new trend.
This year’s WRC saw the Seeger wrestling team under head coach Scott Moore take second at the meet, trailing Attica 229.5 to 220 when it was over.
Moore called it “a great day for a young team”, noting that eight of his fourteen wrestlers were freshmen and saying that being in a position to battle for second showed just how far his team had progressed during the season.
“If you’d told me at the start of the year that we’d be able to finish second and threaten to win this meet,” Moore exclaimed, “I’d have thought you were crazy. It shows how much work these guys have put in this year. The future looks good, but we’ve still got more of this season yet to go.”
South Vermillion came third with 184 points, edging Covington who had 174, but Trojan head coach Ben Jones, who lost one wrestler this past week to injury, called it a great day for his team.
“We didn’t finish as a team where I’d hoped we’d finish – I was hoping we could get third,” Jones explained, “but I’m very happy with four individual champions.”
Jones explained that this is a developmental season for the squad as they have several new wrestlers and still have a few weight classes to fill, but that the team members “finished about where they should have finished.”
Fountain Central was fifth with 149 points, just ahead of Parke Heritage who scored 133.
The Mustangs had four of the fourteen weight classes unfilled, but in the ones where they had wrestlers, they performed well, picking up a couple of firsts, one second and three thirds.
Fountain Central is similar to Seeger in that they are a young team, particularly in the lighter weights where freshmen and sophomores predominate, so they, too, can only look forward to the future under head coach Jaren Oakley, who was in his first year this season in that role.
North Vermillion took seventh at the meet, but they had the smallest contingent of wrestlers with only seven of the fourteen slots filled.
Head coach Robby Davis has had to deal both with having a young team and one that lost their leader to an injury before the season even started, but he, too, was upbeat after the tournament.
“We got better,” he said “and we wrestled hard. This is a very young group with only one upperclassman in Latoz who had our best finish today.”
The team had a third, a fourth and two fifths on the day, but that is not surprising as their youth and inexperience gave them seeds that saw their wrestlers draw some of the best competitors in each bracket.
Davis opined that his team is working hard, but that what they have to get is more experience.
“What we really need is more mat time,” he explained, “and we’ve got that coming up. We’re only going to get better.”
Team scores: 1 – Attica 229.5, 2 – Seeger 220, 3 – South Vermillion 184, 4 – Covington 174, 5 – Fountain Central 149, 6 – Parke Heritage 133, 7 – North Vermillion 57
Individual results:
106: 1 – Avery Miller (A), 2 – Koree Mitton (S), 3 – Eli Oilar (FC), 4 – Wyatt English (SV), 5 – Gage Pearman (C)
113: 1 – Hayden Galloway (A), 2 – Gavin Gerald (PH), 3 – Logan Beckman (SV), 4 – Cody Waling (S)
120: 1 – Nate Hennessey (S), 2 – Johnny Synesael (A), 3 – Gage Gerald (PH), 4 – Holden Southard (SV)
126: 1 – Jason Mathews (FC), 2 – Hunter Calvert (S), 3 –Bryce Olinger (SV), 4 – Koby Black (A), 5 – Gavin Jacks (PH)
132: 1 – Jordan Hodge (A), 2 – Carson Stonebraker (S), 3 – Remington Zigler (C), 4 – Michael Strawhorn (FC), 5 – Dallas Craft (SV), 6 – Ivan Tryon (NV)
138: 1 – Gavin Williamson (C), 2 – Austin Pickett (FC), 3 – Thomas Brooks (SV), 4 – Jessiah Humphrey (S)
145: 1 – Jorden Douglass (A), 2 – Garrett Watkins (S), 3 – Ben Blacketer (PH), 4 – Andrew Russell (SV), 5 – Brayden Schrader (NV), 6 – Jack Stewart (C)
152: 1 – Willie Frazee (FC), 2 – Max Sliz (PH), 3 – Cayden Wildrick (S), 4 – Bruce Rossiter (NV), 5 – Dalton Payton (SV), 6 – Aiden Pierce (A)
160: 1 – Seth Bollinger (PH), 2 – Ian Lorey (SV), 3 – Joshua Latoz (NV), 4 – Brock Rudolph (S), 5 – Ray Townsend (A), 6 – Brydan Gaskill (C)
170: 1 – Alex Black (C), 2 – Brian Dobbels (A), 3 – Justin Vaughn (SV), 4 – Kayleb Price (PH), 5 – Corey Stewart (FC), 6 – Hadden Eller (S)
182: 1 – Austin Croucher (C), 2 – Jace Ware (S), 3 – Steven Remero (FC)
195: 1 – Jack Hargan (A), 2 – Tanner Dreher (C), 3 – Mathew Alexander (FC), 4 – Trae Lanham (S), 5 – Gabriel Browning (SV)
220: 1 – Clayton Kelley (A), 2 – Gage Mancourt (SV), 3 – Doug Krout (C), 4 – James Wolver (S), 5 – Derek Schmidt (NV)
285: 1 – Nate Sly (C), 2 – Cade Walker (S), 3 – Braeden Haddock (A), 4 – Levi Shew (SV), 5 – Seth Girton (NV), 6 – CD Engle (PH)