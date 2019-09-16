There are three steps that a young team must take in order to become successful in a sport.
The first is learn the game, the second is improve their play and the third is win.
The Attica volleyball team took the first step last year as the young Ramblers began to find out what they needed to do to play the game well.
The squad began this season where they left off last year and they have improved steadily as they cover the floor better on defense and attack more at the net on offense.
What they have yet to do is becoming a winning team, but Attica head coach Courtney Reinken thinks that time is near.
“We’re an inexperienced team,” she said, “but we’re improving day by day. We have a group that is working to get better – they are getting better – but it’s frustrating that we don’t have wins that show that improvement.”
The contest with Salt Fork proves her point as Attica took a 7-4 lead in the first game with the Storm and kept it until the visitors tied things at 14-all.
Despite a Rambler timeout, the hosts fell behind due to an 8-4 run by Salt Fork for a 22-18 score.
Attica closed the gap to two at 24-22, but a service error on the point gave the win in game one to the visitors.
Game two again saw the Ramblers take a small early lead and maintain a gap of 1-3 points until the Storm tied things at 19-all.
As was the case in the previous game, Salt Fork made small run (6-3, but that was enough for them to win 25-22.
In Illinois, high schools teams play best of three, but in Indiana, it is best of five, meaning that there was third game.
That contest was all Salt Fork as they started the game with at 14-5 run despite two timeouts by Reinken.
The Ramblers were never able to recover and dropped the decisive third game by a 25-9 score.
“I think we were mentally exhausted after coming so close in the first two games,” Reinken said. “I could see it in their eyes in the timeouts that some of them were done.”
Perhaps a few of the Ramblers faded in that third game, but there also were players who tried to get the team going, leading both by example and with their voices – a point not lost on their coach.
“We’re a team with peaks and valleys,” Reinken said, “but we had some of the players working hard to keep us going despite the score. We’ve got leaders, which is good, but we’re inconsistent and the only thing that will fix things is to play more games.”