The Attica summer park program began June 29.
Karley DeSutter and Star Hurt are the returning program directors for the summer.
DeSutter is a fourth-grade teacher in Attica. This is the sixth year she has worked with summer program for six years. Hurt is a kindergarten teacher in Williamsport. This is the second year she has worked with the summer program.
“The Attica Park Program is a free program for elementary aged children,” said DeSutter via email.
“This summer our program is running from June 29-July 31, Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-noon. We are located at Ravine Park in Attica and spend time doing many fun outdoor activities with the participants.
“Children do not have to attend AES to come to the program. This summer we have many themed weeks such as, science, water, holidays, wilderness, and olympics.
“We create themed games to go with each week. Every student that comes to the program will receive a daily snack and a free t-shirt thanks to the Attica Community Foundation,” she said.
There is a Facebook page (Attica Park Program), where people can find out more information. “We hope to provide a fun summer to the youth of Attica,” she said, noting that she and Hurt “can’t wait to see our Parkie’s!”