Attica students got a special look at the Indiana Supreme Court.
The court traveled to Parke Heritage High School in October to have an oral argument in the Cavanaugh’s Sports Bar & Eatery Ltd. v. Eric Porterfield civil negligence case.
Attica High School social studies teacher Robert Campbell asked for students in his classes to attend the 50 minute argument. There were nearly 400 students who attended.
He said he took any of his government students who wanted to go.
He said he had taken his students when he taught at Benton Central High School, but this was a first for him with Attica students.
“The Indiana Supreme Court chooses host sites and then contacts other schools in the area, so I responded back in the spring to reserve our spot.”
According to information from the courts, “The Court holds approximately 60 oral arguments at the State House in Indianapolis each year and occasionally schedules arguments outside the capital. Traveling oral arguments allow students, press, and the public in other areas of the state the opportunity to see the work of the court.”
The reason to do such, Campbell said, is “to provide students with exposure to the court system. The courts are difficult to teach on due to the language that is often used, and there were some struggles with that even in this setting, but this provides students an opportunity to see what an actual court setting, at least the Indiana Supreme Court, looks like to some degree. It is obviously a lot different than it looks on TV, so the practicality of it is attractive if nothing else.”
From there it sparked the students’ classroom discussions.
“There was a lot of discussion on how complicated even a small matter such as responsibility of a property owner can be. We all, myself included, struggled at times to follow the legal lines of logic, but just having the experience of seeing that often times the legal system is not as straightforward as it appears to be is invaluable.”
This may have been a first for Attica students, but he said he’s always looking for other ways for students to gain real world experience.