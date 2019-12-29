Attica Turkey Trot completed its 11th annual 5K event on Thanksgiving Day, raising more than $5,300 for the area food pantry.
There were 203 participants who ran, walked, or strolled their way through the streets of Attica in support of the event, according to the news release. More than 20 volunteers manned posts and served in many other ways before, during, and after the race to ensure a safe and quality event for those who participated. Attica City Police, Mayor Roderick, and EMS services were among those who were onsite to serve and offer support.
Sponsors offset the cost of putting on the event so that participant fees and donations can be gifted to the pantry. “I think it’s important to recognize how much our local businesses and organizations give back to the community--not only through the Attica Turkey Trot, but through their support of many community initiatives. Being frequent patrons and supporters of our local businesses and organizations helps them to be able to continue to sponsor things in the community, and helps our community to thrive,” said Jeff Crane, one of the Crane family members who organizes the race. “We have a lot to be thankful for in this community,” said Crane.
The 2019 Attica Turkey Trot overall race winner and first-place male was Emmons King, with a time of 17:04. The second-place male winner was Johnny McClure with a time of 17:24 and the third-place male winner was James McClure with a time of 17:30. The first-place female winner was Jennifer Romero with a time of 20:06. The second-place female winner was Carolyn Trueblood with a time of 21:15 and the third-place female winner was Deanne Aavang with a time of 23:11. All race results can be found at www.racetime.info.
The 2019 Attica Turkey Trot sponsors were: American Legion Post 52, The Fountain Trust Company, Harrison Steel Castings Company, Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick, Attica County Market, Maid for a Day, Davis Drugs, Pack Rat Mini Storage, Myers Fabricating Company, Little Beverage/Little Warehousing, Crossroads Family Restaurant, Bryan T. Welch DDS, Attica Tri-Kappa, Baby Bliss Ultrasound, Badlands Off Road park, Brown’s Accents, Country Side Vet Clinic, Maus Funeral Home, Larson Law Office, Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant, Roemer Home Furnishings, Fowler State Bank, Daniel Askren, Synesael Garage, Odle’s Special Touch Collision Center, Carquest Auto Parts, Evans Piggot and Finney Eye Care, Gecko’s, Hall Electric, Home City Ice, Krug Lumber, McDonalds, Attica Pizza King, Watson Tire & Auto Service, and Robie’s/Devon Theatre